This Florida water park has been named the best in the entire country

Aquatica Orlando has been named Best Outdoor Waterpark in the Country by USA Today's 10Best Reader’s Poll.

ORLANDO, Fla. – What goes more hand-in-hand than water parks and a good, old-fashioned, family Florida vacation?

Honestly, we can’t think of one — and for good reason.

Florida is now home to the best water park in the United States.

For the second time, Aquatica Orlando has claimed the top spot in the USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s poll. The Florida park took the top honor in 2021, beating out the competition.

However, three other water parks in the Sunshine State also made the coveted list by USA Today. Coming in at No. 6 is Island H20 Live! in Kissimmee, Florida, followed by Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach at No. 7, and Adventure Island in Tampa at No. 8.

But what makes Aquatica Orlando so great? Park Vice President, Brad Gilmore, had an explanation:

“Aquatica Orlando is home to more thrilling waterslides than any other waterpark in Orlando, boasting new attractions annually including the opening this year of the world’s tallest—and Florida’s only—dueling waterslide, Riptide Race,” explained Gilmore.

Furthermore, according to the park’s description, they have 48 slides, rivers, and lagoons, plus, water rides and over 84,000-square feet of beaches.

