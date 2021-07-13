This popular Bal Harbour burger is making a comeback

BH Burger Bar is back at The St. Regis Bal Harbour.

MIAMII BEACH, Fla. – OK, so burgers and Bal Habour aren’t exactly mutually exclusive.

However, if you’re in the mood for something that will cure your hangover after a long weekend of sipping ocean-side cocktails along the beaches of Bal Harbour, we’ve got just your fix.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour is reintroducing the BH Burger Bar as part of their culinary offerings.

However, this isn’t your average burger joint.

BH Burger Bar offers guests an “imaginative” take on classic American hamburgers (therefore, they go beyond the traditional American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato situation).

Here, you’ll get to experience the burger they’re most known for, “The Frenchie,” which consists of a buttered brioche bun, comté cheese, truffle aioli, frisée and arugula, caramelized onions, pickled shallots, and roasted tomatoes.

Also on the menu is “The Imposter,” which includes a Beyond Burger patty, everything spiced bun, goat cheese spread, basil aioli, avocado, roasted tomatoes, arugula, and sliced red onions.

BH Burger Bar is Bal Harbour’s first gourmet burger restaurant. However, in addition to burgers, the menu also features nachos, wings, and sides.

The guest-favorite restaurant has returned to The St. Regis Bal Harbour. (Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour)

“We are thrilled to reintroduce BH Burger Bar to our guests and locals at The St. Regis Bal Harbour,” says Market General Manager, Gregory Polino. “The Burger Bar offers fun and inventive American cuisine that is a fan-favorite for guests of all ages. We look forward to our guests rediscovering the restaurant first-hand.”

As for its interior? It’s what you’ll expect for a restaurant at The St. Regis. Expect hues of black, brown and red along its interiors, wood paneled-lined walls, and large, crimson-colored cushioned booths. The booths surround the restaurant, where in the center lies a classic Jukebox.

The main bar also features two TVs and oversized windows offering endless tropical views (while munching down on “The Frenchie).”

BH Burger Bar is one of several culinary offerings at The St. Regis Bal Harbour. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information, call 305-993-3300.