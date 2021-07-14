2 men found dead in hotel room at former Versace mansion

2 men found dead in room at former Versace mansion

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating after a housekeeper found two men dead inside of a hotel room at the former Versace mansion on Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were called to The Villa Casa Casuarina hotel at 1116 Ocean Drive at 1:21 p.m.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the hotel and pronounced the men dead at the scene.

Police said at this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts sent to your email.