‘Don’t Fauci My Florida:’ DeSantis’ official merchandise takes aim at virus expert

If you’ve been paying attention to the news over the past year and a half, there’s a good chance you know there is a division between those who support Dr. Anthony Fauci, and those who don’t.

And if there’s one politician who certainly falls on the latter side of the matter, it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose new merchandise on his official website proves just that.

From a beer koozie that reads, “DON’T FAUCI MY FLORIDA” that sells in a pack of two for $12, to T-shirts with the governor’s face, the American flag, and the Florida flag, that read, “KEEP FLORIDA FREE,” news of the merchandise has quickly spread over the internet.

However, if there’s one koozie that is really causing a stir online, it’s a beer koozie called “Drink a Beer” that reads, “How the hell am I going to drink a beer with a mask on?” - Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

The "Drink a Beer Red Beverage Cooler" sold on RonDeSantis.com. Photo: rondesantis.com. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

DeSantis has emerged as a potential candidate for president in the 2024 election, although DeSantis hasn’t publicly weighed in on the matter.

The Florida governor is being challenged by several Democrats in the 2022 gubernatorial race, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Gov. Charlie Crist.