Local News

Miami-Dade County schools prepare for possible influx of students from Haiti and Cuba

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Children wait to enter classrooms, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8 Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Schools is preparing for a surge in enrollment of foreign-born students next month, following political instability in Cuba and Haiti, according to a news release Tuesday.

The district said it would be reviewing COVID-19 conditions and protocols to accommodate and welcome the students into the school system, if necessary.

They also said staff would consult with local and federal officials, when it comes to funding to accommodate the possible increase of students in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

“This school district will continue its long-standing history of opening our arms to welcome, embrace, and educate all students.” said Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

