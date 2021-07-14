Peace walk provides ‘tangible hope’ to vulnerable Miami-Dade community

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – About 100 people gathered Wednesday morning for a peace walk that began at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center on 22nd Avenue and 62nd Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of northwest Miami-Dade.

Its goal is to empower the community amid an increase in gun violence.

Pastors, parishioners and members of community-based organizations walked around the perimeter of nearby Lincoln Fields Apartments, where they stopped on all four corners to give residents a chance to ask questions.

Participants aim to combat the recent violence by helping residents get assistance with housing relocation, clothing, jobs, entrepreneurship and mental health.

“We just want to bring not just a message of hope, but we want to bring some tangible hope and help to people in that area and begin to transform minds,” said Pastor Johnny l. Barber of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, who is in charge of the event.

Organizers are planning to hold more peace walks throughout the year in south Miami-Dade, Opa-locka, Miami Gardens and other areas with vulnerable communities.