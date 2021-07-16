Child found dead in parked car in Homestead, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers found a toddler dead inside of a parked car Friday in southern Miami-Dade’s city of Homestead.

According to Capt. Fernando Morales, the car was parked near the intersection of Third Avenue and Campbell Drive. The area is next to Homestead Middle School.

Morales said the responding officers believe it appeared to be a forgotten baby syndrome death, which refers to parents who accidentally leave young children in a locked hot car.

The child’s cause of death hasn’t been determined. Miami-Dade Police Department’s homicide detectives are investigating and they will need a medical examiner’s office report.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

