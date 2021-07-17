Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

Local News

Martine Moïse returns to Haiti after treatment in South Florida following assassination of her husband, former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Haiti
Martine Moïse returns to Haiti following treatment in Miami for injuries sustained during her husband's assassination
Martine Moïse returns to Haiti following treatment in Miami for injuries sustained during her husband's assassination

MIAMI – Some positive news regarding the health of Martine Moïse, wife of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Local 10 has learned that Moïse has returned to Haiti after being treated in South Florida.

She was badly injured during the assassination of her husband at their Port-Au-Prince home on July 7.

More than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the plot, including two Haitian Americans.

One of them, a doctor with ties to South Florida, is considered by authorities a key player in the killing.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter