Woman charged in death of 2-year-old left in hot car

MIAMI – Authorities have charged a woman in the death of a child who did not survive after being left in a hot car for several hours.

Court records show 43-year-old Juana Perez-Domingo went before a judge on Saturday.

She has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child who was found dead Friday in a vehicle in Homestead.

According to Capt. Fernando Morales, the car found Friday afternoon parked near the intersection of Third Avenue and Campbell Drive.

During Saturday’s court hearing, it’s alleged that Perez-Domingo was hired to transport the child.

Perez-Domingo placed the child in a seat belt, not in a car seat, prosecutors said. When she realized what happened, Perez-Domingo did not call 911, instead choosing to drive the child back to its mother’s house.

She has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. A judge granted Perez-Domingo $50,000 bond, but if released she will be placed on house arrest is prohibited from driving any children other than her own.