Police make arrest in case of fake FPL workers distracting and robbing elderly woman

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for Rachael Demitro. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities have made an arrest in the case of an elderly woman robbed by two people impersonating workers from Florida Power & Light.

On Sunday Miramar police announced the arrest of Rachael Demitro on charges of burglary, grand theft from a person 65 years or older and violation of probation.

Last week, 81-year-old Diane Reeves opened up about the horrible experience in which two people dressed as FPL employees distracted and robbed her of jewelry valued at approximately $25,000.

Police have since located and arrested Demitro. As for the second suspect, police said the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

