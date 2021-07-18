Police make arrest in case of fake FPL workers distracting and robbing elderly woman

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities have made an arrest in the case of an elderly woman robbed by two people impersonating workers from Florida Power & Light.

On Sunday Miramar police announced the arrest of Rachael Demitro on charges of burglary, grand theft from a person 65 years or older and violation of probation.

Last week, 81-year-old Diane Reeves opened up about the horrible experience in which two people dressed as FPL employees distracted and robbed her of jewelry valued at approximately $25,000.

Police have since located and arrested Demitro. As for the second suspect, police said the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.