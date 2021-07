Police search for shoplifter that sprayed employee with bear repellent

DORAL, Fla. – A serial shoplifted used an interesting method to seal from a store in Miami International Mall.

According to police, the man sprayed the manager of a Bath and Body Works in the face with bear repellent.

The thief then took off with two bags of candles.

Rescue workers treated nearly 35 mall employees for irritation from the spray.

Police said the suspect got away in a yellow taxicab.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.