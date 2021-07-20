Florida Keys get set for 2-day lobster mini season

KEY WEST, Fla. – Sheriff’s officials in the Florida Keys advise anyone participating in next week’s two-day lobster mini season to be aware of state and local ordinances.

The season kicks off July 28 and wraps up the next day.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release that officials want to make sure everyone is aware of the laws. He also says the sheriff’s office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water.

Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly.

“We enjoy all the visitors here in the Keys during lobster mini season,” Ramsay said. “But we want to make sure everyone is aware of the law, and is behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner.”

To read full details and information about the lobster mini season, click here.