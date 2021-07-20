Police: Man sitting on patio shot by unidentified subjects in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting.

According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home near the intersection of Northwest 56th Street and 22nd Court at approximately 9:46 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Rescue workers rushed the man to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, preliminary reports indicate the man was sitting on his patio when two people walked up and opened fire before taking off.

No information was provided on the subjects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.