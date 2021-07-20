Residents scared after Fort Lauderdale apartment building shot up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Several residents of a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex are frightened for their safety after gunshots were fired into their building Monday night.

Fort Lauderdale police say a dark vehicle drove into the Bell Sunrise Apartments complex at 1201 East Sunrise Blvd. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Based on the evidence, investigators believe there were two shooters armed with different automatic rifles. They say two different caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

The building and multiple vehicles were hit, but nobody was shot or injured.

It’s unknown whether there was a certain target location or individual.

Residents have said they used to feel safe and are now troubled by what happened.

Detectives have gathered surveillance from the area and are also asking residents to check any cameras they may have from 10:25 p.m. to just after 10:30 p.m. for anything that could help in their investigation.