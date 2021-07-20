Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a woman’s death early Monday morning.

The incident was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Commercial Boulevard.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the victim, Concepcion Siverts, was found lying in the westbound lanes of the roadway.

St. Louis said Siverts, 55, of Lauderhill, had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.