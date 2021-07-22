Coral Springs condo ruled unsafe, residents must leave

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Residents of a Coral Springs condominium have two weeks to vacate after the building was deemed unsafe by the city and a special magistrate.

The Villa Bianca Condominium, a 16-unit building at 3990 Woodside Drive, has multiple violations of the city’s building code, officials say.

“The condominium failed to complete its 40 Year Building Inspection, which was required in 2016. At that time, failure to meet inspection requirements were brought before the Special Magistrate and a lien placed on the building,” the city said in a news release. “In the absence of an engineering report, and the building’s further deterioration, the city’s Chief Building Official deemed the building to be unsafe and brought the matter in front of the Special Magistrate during an emergency hearing.”

On Thursday, Special Magistrate Mitch Kraft followed the city’s recommendations and deemed the condo unsafe.

Tenants must leave by Aug. 5. Of the 16 units, 15 are occupied and one has been vacant since a 2014 fire.

Ad

“The city recognizes this is a difficult situation for current residents of the Villa Bianca Condominium, but vacating the premises is in the best interest of their safety and that of the public,” the city’s news release said. “To assist residents who have valid proof of residency at the Villa Bianca Condominium, city staff are working with the Coral Springs Community Chest, a 501c3 charitable organization, to provide temporary housing assistance. In addition, city staff will assist those with proof of residency to navigate the application process for rental and utility funding.”

The city says that Villa Bianca does not have an established condominium association at this time, which is required by state law.

The increased scrutiny comes weeks after the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, which killed at least 97 people. The Champlain Towers South had been going through its 40-year recertification process when it suddenly collapsed June 24.

Ad

To see the notice of violations for Villa Bianca, click here.

Coral Springs also released a PowerPoint of the violations provided to the special magistrate, which can be seen by clicking here.