Miami police search for missing man who suffers from dementia, depression

MIAMI – Miami police officers are searching for a missing 65-year-old man who they said suffers from multiple ailments, including dementia, bipolar disorder and depression.

Police said Delmar Irwin Jose Wall is also known to hallucinate.

According to authorities, Wall was last seen Wednesday at an apartment in the area of Southwest 21st Avenue and First Street in Little Havana.

He was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts with white squares on them.

Wall is described by police as a white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.