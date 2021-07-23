CB LeBlanc, LB Griffin sign 1-year deals with Dolphins

In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, left, and his twin brother, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, leave the field following the team's NFL football preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Seattle.

MIAMI – Cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.

LeBlanc, a five-year veteran with 16 career starts, played mostly as a reserve the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Palm Beach County native and former Florida Atlantic University standout has also played for Detroit and Chicago.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin, an ex-Central Florida star, also signed a one-year deal. He excelled on special teams the past three seasons for Seattle.

Griffin, who lost his left hand as a child, became an inspiration for many when he made the Seahawks after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018.