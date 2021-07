Three vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning outside the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a crash that occurred outside the Coral Ridge Mall on Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene at 3200 N. Federal Highway after a car struck a wall at the mall. Two parked cars were also hit, authorities said.

According to firefighters, an elderly woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.