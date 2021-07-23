South Florida boaters to travel near Cuba, light up sky in support of island’s citizens

MIAMI – A group of protesters met Friday morning at a marina behind Bayside as they plan to head 12 miles off the shore of Cuba.

The group plans to leave around 7:30 a.m., stopping in Key West to refuel and then making their way toward the island.

The protesters who planned the event want to show their support for the Cuban people who are going through a humanitarian crisis. They want to show their solidarity with the thousands of Cubans who continue to protest on the island, calling for an end to the decades-old communist regime.

The group isn’t trying to take anything to the island, but are doing this strictly to show support for people in Cuba.

One Cuban woman, Elizabeth Cintra Garcia recorded video of herself before she presented herself at a military unit after she was cited following those widespread protests two weekends ago on the island.

Her mother says Cintra Garcia remains detained in a women’s prison in Santa Clara, charged with disrespect of authorities, epidemic spread, public disorder and inciting others to protest.

Ad

Reports continue to come out of Cuba that protesters are being sentenced to jail without just trials.

Cintra Garcia’s mother said she has no words to express her pain as her 20-year-old daughter is now awaiting trial simply for protesting the government.

She’s calling on the international community to speak up on behalf of all the young people in Cuba who will be unjustly prosecuted.

In her video, Cintra Garcia said if anything happens to her, she blames the Cuban government.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard will be checking the South Florida protesters’ boats by air and water.

The group plans to stay on idle surrounding the island and at sunset, they will light up the sky with Chinese lanterns, fireworks and flares to let the island nation know they’re in support of their cause.