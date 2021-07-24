Authorities in Miami Beach searching for missing man with dementia

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Miami Beach are searching for a missing man with dementia.

According to police, 66-year-old Inocente Cusidor-Hernandez was last seen in North Beach on July 18.

He told relatives he was going to the bank and never returned home, police said.

Authorities said Cuisdor-Hernandez was recently diagnosed with dementia and it is unknown whether he is taking his medication.

A tourist found Cuisdor-Hernandez’s cell phone and turned it into a hotel lobby in Surfside.

Police said that Cuisdor-Hernandez has gone missing before.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen Cuisdor-Hernandez is urged to contact Miami Beach police at 305-673-7901.