Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

DeSantis’ appeal successful, court sides with Florida against CDC’s COVID-19 protocols for cruise industry

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Travel, Florida
Court reverses ruling on COVID-19 protocols for cruising, scoring victory for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Court reverses ruling on COVID-19 protocols for cruising, scoring victory for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scored a big victory in the courtroom on Friday.

This comes after a judge previously reversed a ruling on the cruise industry’s attempted comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, which had to do with safety protocols, was appealed, and on Friday a judge sided with Florida against the CDC’s no sail orders.

The cruise industry will now be able to resume operations in Florida without adhering to the CDC’s COVID-19 protocols.

The ruling was effective immediately.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter