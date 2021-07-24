DeSantis’ appeal successful, court sides with Florida against CDC’s COVID-19 protocols for cruise industry

Court reverses ruling on COVID-19 protocols for cruising, scoring victory for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scored a big victory in the courtroom on Friday.

This comes after a judge previously reversed a ruling on the cruise industry’s attempted comeback amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, which had to do with safety protocols, was appealed, and on Friday a judge sided with Florida against the CDC’s no sail orders.

The cruise industry will now be able to resume operations in Florida without adhering to the CDC’s COVID-19 protocols.

The ruling was effective immediately.