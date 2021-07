Power restored to Florida Keys after many lose service

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A major power issue in the Florida Keys was quickly resolved by trained professionals.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, most of the Keys were without power early Saturday morning.

Keys Energy was quick to respond, and power was restored to affected customers at around 8 a.m.

Crews are working to repair any remaining outages and make any needed repairs.

There has been no word on what caused the issue.