FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old boy

13-year-old Darius Swain was reported missing out of Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy from north Florida.

Authorities said Darius Swain was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Nokoma Ct. in Tallahassee.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike flip flops.

Swain is described as a Black male, 5-foot-5, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen Swain is urged to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.