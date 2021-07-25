Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Miami-Dade County opens new mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Miami-Dade County, Coronavirus
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Miami-Dade County are taking action as another coronavirus surge is picking up steam.

More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week.

As a result, new mobile testing and vaccination sites are now open.

There information is as follows:

Home Depot (Deerwood) - 11905 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Bay Harbor Islands’ 95th Streer Park - 1185 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Haulover Park - 13731 Collins Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center - 18070 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Home Depot (Hialeah) - 1590 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Nearly 11.5 million people have been vaccinated across Florida. That accounts for roughly 60 percent of the state’s population of people ages 12 and over.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

