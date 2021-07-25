Miami-Dade County opens new mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

Miami-Dade opens new sites for COVID-19 testing and vaccination

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Miami-Dade County are taking action as another coronavirus surge is picking up steam.

More than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week.

As a result, new mobile testing and vaccination sites are now open.

There information is as follows:

Home Depot (Deerwood) - 11905 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Bay Harbor Islands’ 95th Streer Park - 1185 95th St., Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Haulover Park - 13731 Collins Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33154

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center - 18070 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Home Depot (Hialeah) - 1590 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012

Open 7 days a week, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm each day

Nearly 11.5 million people have been vaccinated across Florida. That accounts for roughly 60 percent of the state’s population of people ages 12 and over.