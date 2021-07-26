Man steals $1,300 worth of wine and seafood from Broward Whole Foods

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Detectives are looking for a thief with a taste for pricey seafood and wine.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department released a photo Monday of a man they say stole over $1,300 worth of items from the Whole Foods Market at 14956 Pines Boulevard on July 15.
The suspect is described as an older white man with a receding hairline and glasses.
He’s wanted on felony grand theft charges, police said.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Robert Goulding at 954-431-2225 or rgoulding@ppines.com.
