Man steals $1,300 worth of wine and seafood from Broward Whole Foods

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Pembroke Pines police are searching for this man accused of stealing wine and seafood from a Whole Foods market. (Courtesy of Pembroke Pines Police Dept.)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Detectives are looking for a thief with a taste for pricey seafood and wine.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department released a photo Monday of a man they say stole over $1,300 worth of items from the Whole Foods Market at 14956 Pines Boulevard on July 15.

The suspect is described as an older white man with a receding hairline and glasses.

He’s wanted on felony grand theft charges, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Robert Goulding at 954-431-2225 or rgoulding@ppines.com.

