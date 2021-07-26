Miami celebrates 125th anniversary with week-long festival, events

City of Miami skyline. Photo: City of Miami on Instagram. Photographer: Visuals by Luis (@visuals.by.luis on Instagram).

MIAMI – What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the city of Miami than with some strong ‘cafecito’ and a bunch of Miami-themed events?

The Magic City was founded exactly 125 years ago this Wednesday, on July 28, 1896. According to the City of Miami, 344 men voted to incorporate the city (women were not allowed to vote at the time), and more than a third of those who voted were Bahamian immigrants.

In celebration of Miami’s 125th Anniversary, the City of Miami will toast the Magic City with Miami 125, a week-long festival of food, culture, and innovation.

The celebration runs from July 26-31, and features various free and ticketed events that the public is invited to attend.

According to event organizers, throughout the course of the week, the celebration will pay tribute to the trailblazing Miamians who are responsible for the city we love today, and will also highlight Miami’s diversity while recognizing those who are embracing the city’s future in tech, business, and more.

Below are some of the events the public is invited to attend during Miami 125 week:

In keeping with the theme of “honoring Miami’s history while embracing the future,” the City of Miami is also recognizing Miami residents who have had a significant impact on the city’s history and progress.

Below are said honorees:

Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney: Notable preservationist, community leader, and humanitarian

Arva Moore Parks McCabe: Miami historian, author, and preservationist

Dr. Paul S. George: Miami’s lauded resident historian and prolific author and scholar

Dr. Dorothy Fields: Who has been instrumental in documenting Miami’s African American history through manuscripts and photography

Dr. Marvin Dunn: Author, educator, and historian

According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the city’s 125th anniversary provides an opportunity to honor Miami’s historic trailblazers while embracing today’s social and entrepreneurial innovators who are positioning Miami as the next “tech hub.”

“I invite all residents of Miami to join me in celebrating Miami’s rich history and cultural diversity as we celebrate the city’s founding 125 years ago,” said Mayor Suarez. “Miami 125 will provide exciting and fun opportunities for residents to celebrate the Magic City by exploring our history, diversity, cultural venues, parks and more.”

Larry Gautier, who is co-chairing Miami 125, stated, “For this celebration we want to do two things. We want to make sure we honor the past. We also want to embrace the future.”

For more information about Miami 125, click here.