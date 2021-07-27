Florida divers set for 2-day lobster mini season

When the clock strikes midnight Tuesday, the 48-hour lobster mini season begins.

“The opportunity here is for residents and visitors to get their share of lobster ahead of the commercial and regular season,” said Ronald Washington of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC reminds residents and visitors that this is a highly regulated activity, and those who plan to catch some lobsters on July 28-29 have to learn the areas where they can harvest, along with the rules.

FWC says it’s important to check your maps, and you can’t lobster at night in Monroe County.

There’s a 12-lobster limit in Florida, except in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, where the limit is six per person.

The size of the lobster is also important.

Lobsters must remain in whole condition, and if they have eggs, it’s important to throw those back in the water.

FWC also emphasized the importance of diver safety. Make sure to check your equipment before heading out, and use your dive flags. There are two of them, a big one placed on the vessel and a small one placed by the divers in the water.

As always, divers are looking forward to the season — and getting ready to bring home some lobsters.

“When you get in the water, I forget everything,” said diver Rodney Napoles. “Getting ready for tomorrow, my spear guns and everything.”

The mini season ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The regular lobster season runs from Aug. 6 through March 31.

