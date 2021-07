WEST PARK, Fla. – Several people had to find a place to stay Tuesday night following a house fire in West Park.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene of the blaze, which was near the intersection of Southwest 36th Street and 54th Avenue.

Authorities said a neighboring home was also impacted by the fire.

A total of nine people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters did not say if they knew what the cause of the fire was.