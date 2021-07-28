Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Death investigation possibly involving chemicals underway in West Park

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Tags: West Park, Broward County
Apparent death investigation underway in West Park
Apparent death investigation underway in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – A large deputy presence was spotted Wednesday morning in a West Park neighborhood for what authorities confirmed was a death investigation, and there were also firefighters at the scene from multiple agencies.

Firefighters were spotted going inside a home near the corner of Southwest 24th Street and 54th Avenue with hazmat equipment on top of their regular gear.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials would only confirm that hazmat units are at the scene testing for a chemical.

It doesn’t appear that neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter