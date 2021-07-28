Victim injured in hit and run crash captured on dash cam wants fleeing driver to come forward

A 77-year-old woman was badly injured in a hit and run crash in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A driver’s dash camera captured a hit and run crash that happened nearly two weeks ago.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood spoke with the victim about her injuries.

Shahida Ahmad, 77, said she was driving west on Sheridan Street on July 17 at about 10:45 p.m.

As she approached Palm Avenue, another car crashed into the side of her SUV.

“I heard a big bang on the right-hand side, and I said, ‘What happened?’” Ahmad recalled.

The car that struck Ahmad sped away.

“My car, it swung to the left, it went over the median, and then it hit the pole,” she said.

In treatment with stage 4 breast cancer, Ahmad suffered a fractured femur and fractures in both of her ankles. She said she is unable to walk but is receiving treatment from physical therapists at the hospital.

She credits the man who captured the crash on his dash camera, Shane Strump, for pulling over and tending to her as he called 911.

Ahmad is urging the driver who struck her and left to come forward.

“You hit somebody, and you run away,” she said. “Face the consequences and be bold enough, you know?”

Anyone with information is urged to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS