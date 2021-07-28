Woman missing after attending Rolling Loud festival

Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez has been missing since attending Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, police say.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are asking the public’s help as they search for a 23-year-old woman who went missing after attending the Rolling Loud Miami hip-hop festival Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Gardens detectives say Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez hasn’t been seen since.

She stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Espinoza-Sanchez was seen wearing a black and red romper and white Vans sneakers at the music festival, investigators say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.