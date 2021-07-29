1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department has taken over an investigation into a double shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Homestead, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 1502 E. Mowry Drive.

According to Homestead police Detective Fernando Morales, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was taken as a trauma alert to Jackson South Medical Center.

Morales said the shooting may have been domestic-related, but it is still far too early in the investigation to determine that.

A Local 10 News crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.