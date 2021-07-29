Chief toxicologist at Broward Medical Examiner’s Office under criminal investigation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Gary Kunsman, the chief toxicologist for the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, is under investigation for the alleged theft of a controlled substance and evidence tampering.

Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the Broward State Attorney’s Office, confirmed to Local 10 News that they have been notified that Kunsman is being investigated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor immediately directed prosecutors and staff to notify all defense attorneys in cases where he is listed as a witness,” McMahon said in an email. “Our office is reviewing every case and will follow up appropriately.”

McMahon said the state attorney’s office is sending “Brady notices” in every case where Kunsman is listed as a witness, which notifies those involved with each case that Kunsman is the subject of an investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office would only confirm that there is an “ongoing investigation” regarding the toxicologist.

No other details were immediately released.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office for a statement and information about Kunsman’s current employment status, and is awaiting a response.