Broward man faces judge, charged with attempted murder for setting apartment on fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Pompano Beach man accused in an arson case faced a judge on Wednesday.

Obed Ordonez, 20, is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty.

Ordonez allegedly set an apartment in Hollywood on fire while two people were sleeping inside.

The incident happened on July 22.

Police said the residents inside were not hurt, though a dog did die in the fire.

Ordonez is being held in jail without bond.