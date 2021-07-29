Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Suspect in custody after man fatally shot in Hollywood

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after a man was shot in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported on 62nd Avenue, between Madison Street and Washington Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 7 a.m. as a tent was placed over a tarp on the ground.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the area will be closed to traffic for some time until the investigation is complete.

No other details were immediately released.

