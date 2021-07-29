WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to announce COVID vaccine push

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to make an announcement Thursday afternoon to give civilian federal workers two options: Either get vaccinated or agree to preventive measures such as regular testing.
Afternoon report
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to make an announcement Thursday afternoon to give civilian federal workers two options: Either get vaccinated or agree to preventive measures such as regular testing.
Afternoon report
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.