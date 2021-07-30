6 passengers onboard Royal Caribbean ship test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI – Several passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of six guests on the Adventure of the Seas ship tested positive for COVID during routine testing required of all guests before returning home, USA Today reported.

“These guests were quarantined and then retested with a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis,” Lyan Sierra-Caro, who is a spokesperson for the cruise line, told the news outlet.

Four of the guests who tested positive are vaccinated, and of those, three of them are asymptomatic and one has mild symptoms.

Two other guests are unvaccinated minors and are asymptomatic.

The guests were immediately quarantined, and their immediate travel party and all close contacts were traced and all tested negative.

Those who tested positive disembarked in Freeport, in The Bahamas, and separately traveled home via private transportation.