Body discovered floating in North Miami Beach canal

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A body has been discovered floating in a body of water in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, their officers are currently at the scene of the discovery, along Northeast 171st Street and Northeast 15th Avenue, where a body has been discovered floating in a canal.

The body has yet to be identified.

The scene is still active.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a Miami-born and raised journalist and TV personality covering South Florida and beyond for Local10.com.

