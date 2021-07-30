Body discovered floating in North Miami Beach canal

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A body has been discovered floating in a body of water in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, their officers are currently at the scene of the discovery, along Northeast 171st Street and Northeast 15th Avenue, where a body has been discovered floating in a canal.

@myNMBPolice is currently on scene (NE 171 ST. /NE 15 Ave.) where an unidentified body was located floating in the water. The scene is still active. No further information available at this time. NMB5 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 30, 2021

The body has yet to be identified.

The scene is still active.

This story will be updated when more information is available.