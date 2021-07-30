Publix employees must wear masks starting Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Starting Monday, you will once again see all employees at your local Publix masked up.

The Florida-based grocery chain confirmed their change in policy Friday afternoon.

“Effective Aug. 2, Publix is requiring associates, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location, and we encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” spokeswoman Maria Brous wrote in an email.

She cited the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which “recommends that individuals in areas of substantial or high transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces.”

“We continue to encourage, but not require, our associates to get vaccinated,” Brous said.

Customers are not required to wear masks.

Walmart is also reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers (including vaccinated ones) to wear masks in areas with high infection rates.