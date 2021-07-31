Abuse survivor continues back-to-school drive to help kids in need in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Growing up in foster care after surviving abuse at home, Takira Brown knows what it’s like to not have what you need on your first day of school.

Brown, 22, the founder of Strong Survivors, a nonprofit organization to help children in need in Miami-Dade County, is collecting back-to-school supplies until Aug. 17 to help children in need.

“It is now my mission to give back to kids like me and make a difference in their lives,” the resilient Miami Dade College student said.

Brown’s goal is to help minors in foster care, youth at risk, and children in impoverished neighborhoods. Last year, she completed her goal of helping at least 300 kids with backpacks. She doubled the goal this year.

“No donation is too small.”

Brown said the kids need pencils, sharpeners, Sharpies, pens, colored pencils, highlighters, paper, composition books, glue, tape, crayons, binders, folders, erasers, notebooks, and dividers. Florida’s back-to-school sales tax break starts Saturday.

Chad Mason at MK Law, P.A. is accepting the donations at 633 SE 3rd Ave., #4F, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information about how to contribute to her effort, contact Brown at 786-408-1768 or TheStrongSurvivors@gmail.com.

