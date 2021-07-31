Large freedom rally at Bayfront Park not only for Cuba, but also Venezuela and Nicaragua

MIAMI – Organizers expect many as 35,000 people to converge on Downtown Miami Saturday afternoon for a freedom rally event not only for Cuba, but Venezuela and Nicaragua as well.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava are expected to speak at the event, which is hosted by the Bayfront Park Trust and City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carrollo.

Miami police officers were hired by event organizers and will be present throughout the event, which takes place at Bayfront Park starting at 5 p.m.

At one point Saturday afternoon, police K9′s swept the event to make sure things were safe.

The rally is part of ongoing calls for action and intervention in the communist country of Cuba.

“The Cuban government is doing back and beating them and taking them to jail,” said activist Miguel Leon. “We are trying to see if our president, our country tries to do something for them.”

Some of the people at the event told Local 10 News that attending rallies is a small way to do their part.

Expected to participate in the rally are Willy Chirino, Albita and Gente de Zona.

Officials said there are no planned street closures as the entire event is set to take place inside the park.