Support Surfside 5K event raises funds to help families impacted by horrible building collapse

A 5K at Markham Park in Sunrise was held to raise money for those impacted by the Surfside building collapse.

SUNRISE, Fla. – South Florida residents laced up their sneakers and running shoes to show support for the Surfside community impacted by the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building.

Locals took part in a very special 5K event at Markham Park in Sunrise on Saturday morning, with all the proceeds going to the official Support Surfside donation fund benefitting those who’ve been affected by the collapse.

Organizers of the event told Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly they were originally expecting to see only about 300 people take part.

Well, within the span of just a few hours, they said that number more than tripled, with more than 1,000 people registering for the event online.

Danny Howard, the man who organized the entire event, talked about how the donations will help some of the families who are still trying to get back on their feet more than a month after this catastrophic collapse.

Ad

While Howard wasn’t aware of any family members that were taking part in this event, he said they did consult with six families who were directly affected, with all of them supporting the idea behind the race.

As of Saturday morning, Howard said he estimates about $21,000 was raised.