Local News

Woman’s death inside gated Miami Gardens community prompts police investigation

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Gardens police investigate a woman's death inside a gated community.
Miami Gardens police investigate a woman's death inside a gated community. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a woman’s death.

It’s happening inside the Eagle’s Landing gated community, located on the 18700 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

It is also right across the street from the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Inside the community, several marked police cruisers were spotted.

According to police, they are investigating the death of a female.

Officers did not specify anything about how she died or whether there were seeking any suspects or persons of interest.

Police did say that the investigation is fluid.

