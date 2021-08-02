Driver of tanker truck crush dead after crash on I-595 ramp

A driver of a tanker truck is dead after the truck crashed and caught on fire on the I-595 ramp in Broward County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that driver was on the entrance ramp to southbound SR-91 (Florida’s Turnpike) when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the concrete wall.

The truck flipped over the concrete wall and became ignited and exploded because it was loaded with approximately 8,000 gallons of gasoline, according to authorities.

The driver was not able to get out of the truck in time and died in the crash, according to FHP.