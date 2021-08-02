Partly Cloudy icon
Generator Recall: South Floridians check your garages, a generator sold at many local stores has been recalled

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Recalled GP8000E Generator (Generac)

As you make sure you have all of your hurricane supplies ready, there’s an important generator recall to keep an eye out for Monday.

Generac power systems recalled 321,000 portable generators in the United States, after reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident.

According to the recall, an unlocked handle can pinch consumer’s fingers when they move the frame of the generator. It is sold at Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Ace Hardware and Amazon.

Included in the recall is the Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators. For a complete list of recalled generators, visit list link. The manufacturer is urging consumers to stop using these generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the panel in place.

If you own any of these generators, contact Generac using this link to request a free repair kit.

