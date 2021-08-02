Man detained after son fatally shot inside Kendall home

KENDALL, Fla. – A man was detained for questioning Monday morning after his adult son was fatally shot inside a home in Kendall, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 108th Circle Court near Kendall Drive.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed that officers responded to the home in reference to a shooting involving a father and son.

He said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the home and pronounced the son dead at the scene.

The man’s father was taken into custody and is being questioned by homicide detectives.

It’s unclear whether he will be charged in his son’s death.

Further details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting have not been released.

The identities of the father and son are also being withheld by authorities at this time.