Man suspected in hit-and-run accident puts up a fight during arrest

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A man suspected of hitting a cyclist on Sunday in Opa-Locka and leaving the scene, puts up a fight during his arrest and was tasered by police. Witnesses said there were children present during the accident, who could have been injured when 54-year-old Jean Rene hit a cyclist in a large group and fled the scene over the weekend.

Local 10 News cameras captured the moments when that cyclist was airlifted to the hospital.

In court on Monday, Rene faced a judge. Police said the incident began when Rene crashed into a car going northbound on Northwest 27 Avenue and 106 Street. He then left that scene to encounter a group of cyclists, including children. The victim’s bicycle was said to have been dragged 10 streets.

Witnesses said there were at least 80 riders, including children ages nine to 17 riding together. They also said Rene got into a verbal altercation with one of the cyclists.

According to the police report Rene “Crashed into a bicyclist who was thrown onto the hood and windshield... Mr. Rene then fled northbound and the bicyclist fell from the hood onto the ground. The driver never stopped to render aid.”

An officer later spotted Rene’s black GMC parked at a strip mall on Opa-Locka Blvd. just off of 19th Avenue and confronted him.

When Rene was confronted by police, they said he began to fight with the officers and try to run away. He was tasered during the confrontation.

Rene was arrested and was given a $75,000 bond.

The cyclist is still recovering from her injuries at the hospital.