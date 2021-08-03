Miami is the best city for walking? This study says so

MIAMI – Welcome to Miami (Will Smith’s voice) where everything is sunny, the drinks are just as tropical as the attire, and — everything is 15 minutes away?

According to a new study by moveBuddha, Miami is the best “15-minute city” in the United States.

But you might be asking yourself, “What is a 15-minute city?”

According to the study, a 15-minute city is a city in which, wherever you live, everything you need is located within a 15-minute walk or bike ride away. Think of cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, New York, or, of course, Paris, where everything you need, such as food, healthcare, schools, and parks, is within a 15-minute walk or bike ride.

Sounds like a dream, right?

Well, if you live in Miami, this dream might just be your reality.

According to the study, Miami, Florida has ranked the top spot on their list as the best 15-minute city overall, with a surprisingly high walk and bike score. Plus, the city ranked the highest for proximity to dining and parks, child care center density, school density, and medical access.

Ad

San Francisco came in at second-best. While Paris may have popularized the “15-minute city,” Miami and San Francisco apparently are emerging as a strong contenders for this kind of lifestyle (albeit both cities are quite expensive to live in).

In order to put this study together, the company analyzed the top 25 cities and ranked them based on five major categories: walk & bike, dining, parks & community, childcare, health & safety, as well as housing affordability, which were then scored for their final ranking.

For more information about the study, or, for the complete list of Top 25 Best 15-Minute Cities, click here.