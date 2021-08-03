Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Police arrest suspect wanted for fatal shooting that happened seven months ago in Hollywood

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Crime, Hollywood, Broward County
Mugshot for 27-year-old Guy Georges.
Mugshot for 27-year-old Guy Georges. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a man in connection to a deadly shooting that took place seven months ago.

Hollywood police said 27-year-old Guy Georges turned himself in at the BSO Main Jail on Thursday, July 29.

He was wanted for a shooting that took place on Jan. 3 on the 100 block of North 24th Street.

First responders found a man in the street that night, suffering from a gunshot. That man died after being rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police said at the time that there had been a dispute between the victim and another person, who fled after opening fire. Authorities did not release the identity of the victim.

On Monday, police said Georges had been charged with first degree murder.

RELATED LINK

1 person found shot on road in Hollywood, police searching for gunman

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter